BUSINESS BEAT: Alberni businesses have much to celebrate

October is small business month and there is much to celebrate about businesses in Alberni Valley

October is Small Business Month and there is much to celebrate about the businesses in the Alberni Valley who provide employments, services and support for worthy causes. That’s what this Business Beat is all about.

If you own a local business, let me know what’s new so I can include it in future columns.

•••

Bosley’s Pet Food Plus store celebrated their fifth anniversary in September with a party that included grooming, demos, prizes and fun for pet families.

For October, to share in the spirit of thanks owner Holly Cathcart and her team are collecting food and supplies for Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs.

VICD representatives were in store earlier this month and are scheduled to return Oct. 28. bosleys.com or www.facebook.com/PortAlberniBosleys

•••

Shoppers Drug Mart held their annual campaign SHOPPERS LOVE YOU Growing Women’s Health in last month. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised at the Port Alberni location have been donated to Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS).

•••

Codfather Seafood has added some new products to their line up. Savoury smoked oysters are being produced on site just in time for the holiday season.

Look for some great new flavours of smoked salmon as well.

Of course look to them for fresh crab, oysters, clams and other seafood fresh in season or frozen. www.seakingenter.com/codfather-seafood

•••

Flandangles Kitchen and Gifts on Upper Third Avenue has a new product line – custom created cookie cutters. Flandangles owner Chris Washington teamed up with Kevin Wright of Steampunk Café to create custom cookie cutters on a 3D printer.

The cutters are made of food safe plastic with many one-of-a-kind designs. Custom orders are welcome so bakers can add the names of their pets, kids, grandkids, etc. www.facebook.com/FlandanglesBC/

•••

Jolleen Dick has joined MLA Scott Fraser, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation as executive assistant. Dick, who has served as a councillor and on staff with the Hupacasath First Nation will be working out of Fraser’s Port Alberni constituency office on Johnston Road.

“Jolleen has worked hard to influence positive change in the community and will be a great addition to our team,” says Fraser. www.facebook.com/scottfrasermla

•••

Over the summer months several businesses in town have undergone renovations and facelifts. I applaud them for investing in their community and the future of their business. Here are some of the businesses that have set the example: Alberni Industrial Marine, Alberni Glass and Mirror, The Comfort Zone, Pizza Factory, the building where Coombs Junction Furniture is now located, Archie’s/New Leaf Compassion, Manzini Animal Clinic, the businesses of Victoria Quay, the businesses at Argyle Street and Third Avenue and the apartments at Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue.

Teresa Bird is the Alberni Valley News publisher. Contact her with your Business Beat tips at publisher@albernivalleynews.com or call directly to 778-421-8068.

Jolleen Dick, formerly a Hupacasath First Nation councillor, is now working with Alberni-Pacific Rim NDP MLA Scott Fraser, who has been named Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO