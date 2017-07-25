BUSINESS BEAT: Alberni businesses lend a hand to wildfire victims

Walk the Coast has won a nationwide contest for a window design. The contest, held by Helly Hansen, was judged on creativity and the use of the theme “Feel Alive”. This is the first time Walk the Coast has entered a contest such as this.

“To win is an accomplishment the owners and staff are very proud of,” says a press release from Walk the Coast. “The staff had a wonderful time designing and implementing the store front creation that celebrates Helly Hansen, Walk the Coast and Port Alberni.”

The display had a nautical feel with a life preserver and boat as part of the display.

Helly Hansen started creating outdoor apparel 140 years ago in Norway.

www.walkthecoast.ca or Facebook.

Bosley’s Pet Food Plus is doing their part to support animals. They held a barbecue July 8 to raise money for the Coast Animal Rescue &Education (CARE) Network. Bosley’s will also be accepting donations for the CARE Network until the end of summer. As well, Bosley’s is hosting a paint nite Aug. 9 to support Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs. Tickets are on sale at the store at Pacific Rim Shopping Centre.

Bosley’s is also accepting cash donations to assist families with pets displaced due to B.C.’s wildfires. The company itself has pledged $100,000 worth of products to help families and pets.

www.bosleys.com or find them on Facebook.

Stirling Images portrait studio has moved locations. Well known for her family portraits, grad photos, team shots and more, Erica Watson has moved her studio from the old Klitsa School on Tebo to 10th Avenue. www.stirlingimages.weebly.com or call 250-723-2950.

Wait You Restaurant has reopened now that renovations necessitated by a fire at the mall on Redford and 10th Ave that closed the shop several months ago. Customers were lined up out the door on June 20 to get an order of their favourite Chinese food. 250-724-6122.

In response to the wildfires and mandatory evacuation of more than 14,000 B.C. residents, 7-Eleven stores are conducting an in-store canister fundraising campaign. Visit the 7-Eleven at Johnston and Gertrude or at Redford and 10th Ave in Port Alberni or any of the 596 7-Eleven stores in Canada. Donations go to the Canadian Red Cross B.C. Fires Appeal. www.7-Eleven.com.

Speaking of 7–Eleven, the store at the corner of Third Avenue and Mar Street in South Port closed permanently last week, leaving the Uptown area without a general store.

Trends Design Team is also doing their part in the wildfire fight. The staff at Trends is offering the Thunderbird fire crew free haircuts in appreciation for their services in fighting the BC Forest Fires.

Pacific West Home Solutions is holding their grand opening on Saturday, July 29. The business on Stamp Ave, in the previous Sears location, opened their doors early this year. They offer appliances, beds, cabinetry, wood-fired grills and in conjunction with United Floors next door, flooring of all kinds. www.pacficwesthomesolutions.ca

Kevin Wright at SteamPunk Café in Uptown has a new hobby that is quickly becoming a side business. Wright recently purchased a 3-D printer and has been designing key chains and other items that promote Port Alberni and give back.

Wright is selling his key chains, shaped like saw blades, chainsaws and other shapes for $5 each, with $1 from each sale going to the Bread of Life.

Now other Uptown businesses are getting on board to raise money for the charity of their choice.

The idea has sparked other ideas for Wright who has created other items including a jointed steampunk style octopus. See his creations in store on Third Ave. Find SteamPunk Café on Facebook.

The businesses at Victoria Quay have taken advantage of the City’s Façade Improvement initiative to add some colour to the quay. The shops have each got a new coat of paint, each colour different but complementary.

Do you have a business tip? Contact publisher Teresa Bird at publisher@albernivalleynews.com or directly at 778-421-8068.