BUSINESS BEAT: It’s game on for Westcoast Home Hardware

It’s “Game On” for Westcoast Home Hardware’s wood shop. The shop has been creating signs, letters, small furniture items, game boards and other projects over the past three years, but will now be focusing on games in the weeks leading up to Christmas. That’s because after owner Jan Lavertu attended a gift trade show in Edmonton earlier this month, the orders for Westcoast Games have come rolling in. The game boards are functional art. Made of wood, they are framed for hanging on the wall when they aren’t being played. The pieces and instructions are stored in the back. The wood shop recently moved to the former Klitsa School from the back room of Home Hardware to allow more space to work.

Have you seen the shiny gold van Gold Pickers van around town? It’s hard to miss! It’s the home Gold Pickers, a mobile unit owned by Ivan Parac. The van will come to your home and assess jewelry, watching coins and other items of precious metals. Inside the van is x-ray equipment that tests the metals in an item, a method that is 99.9% accurate, outstripping the traditional acid test of the past, says Parac.

But most of all his service offers convenience.

“We just pull the van in at your address and do everything in the van,” says Parac, who was born and raised in Port Alberni and also owned Gold Party Guy.

Parac also offers bullion, silver and gold bars, and coins for purchase.

www.goldpickers.com or 250-730-2185.

Taylor Poulin of Chapel of Memories is to be congratulated on completing her funeral director’s licence.

After more than three years of study and on the job training at the funeral home Poulin is now fully certified to assist people with making funeral arrangements, preplanning for death and other services offered by the funeral home. www.dignitymemorial.ca or 250-723-3633

Haven Living has moved into their new location on Johnston Road, the former home of Curious Coho Books. Pop up shops were taking place at the location during the summer and is now open for permanent business. Haven Living offers natural skin products, home items, workshops, and more. Open Tuesday to Friday 10 am to 5 pm and Saturdays until 4 pm. Havenliving.ca or 250-724-4442.

Full of Beans Play Café is offering cooking classes for toddlers this fall. The parented classes take place on Wednesday mornings and are for 2 to 4 years. The first class created macaroni salad, cookies and blue lemonade. Contact the shop to get in on the fun. Alberniplaycafe.ca or 250-723-0037.

