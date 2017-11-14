Business Beat: The Brick offers warranty service for Sears customers

What do furniture, food and the Bulldogs have in common? Jowsey’s!

Jowsey’s Furniture is once again offering free delivery with the donation of a non-perishable food item.

Bulldogs’ new business manager Tali Campell liked the idea so much he threw in two tickets to the Dec. 3 game for anyone who donates at Jowsey’s. To top it off, Jowsey’s will have their truck at that game and the goal is to have fans fill it up with food donations. www.jowseys.ca

Santa is visiting Bosley’s Nov. 18 and Dec. 9 for the best holiday photo op. Bring in your pet from noon to 4 p.m. for a professional portrait of your pet. Just $5 and proceeds benefit the Qualicum Cat Rescue (Nov. 18) and Lions Foundation of Canada Guide Dogs (Dec. 9). Photos are courtesy of Rina’s Photography. Find Bosleys on Facebook at PortAlberniBosleys.

Do you have appliances that were purchased at Sears? Well, good news. The Brick has stepped up with a warranty service offer for Sears customers. The Brick, with its relationship with all major appliance suppliers, is ready to provide repair services to Sears customers who may be left stranded without repair service options.

To help offset the costs for servicing an appliance, The Brick is offering to Sears extended warranty holders a $100 gift card that can be used toward future purchases at The Brick. For Sears customers still covered within the one-year manufacturing warranty, The Brick is offering expedited servicing for most major brands at no cost to the consumer. www.brick.com

Sarah LaRose is the first female technician to apprentice at Harbourview Collision. Denis Levasseur at Harbourview was really impressed with LaRose’s attitude and experience.

“She took a year of pre-mechanical at NIC and they said they gave Sarah a high recommendation.”

LaRose was born and raised in Port Alberni.

“In high school I did a little bit of mechanics. I’ve always loved cars and have watched my dad do his own mechanics. For the past two years I have worked locally as a lube technician and now look forward to working in the auto body industry.” www.harbourviewcollision.com

Coombs Country Candy will host their annual Chocolate by Candlelight Dec 9. Come by and see how candy canes are made, entertainment, Santa and, of course, lots of chocolate.

The award-winning Five Star Tattoo Company has opened a beautiful private new studio at 2507 9th Ave.

Owner Shelley Neuwirth has been in business in Port Alberni for 12 years. Appointments are necessary, so call 250-723-7827 or email fivestartattoo@hotmail.com

Trends Design has added a junior stylist to their team. Kayla Wells graduated from the program at Alter Ego this summer. She welcomes walk-ins and existing clients.

Congratulations to Naturopath Dr. Jeannie Doig on winning third place in the Masters Bikini at the Natural Physique and Althletics Association BC Championship. Doig wasn’t the only one in the body competition. Angel Magnussen, of Hugginz by Angel, also competed and was awarded the Spirit Award for her efforts. The NPAA is an organization focused on providing natural athletes a platform to display their physique, athleticism, health, and wellness.

Congratulations to the Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses and Best Western Tin Wis Resort near Tofino for being recognized at the BC Aboriginal Business Awards for outstanding achievement.

The Port Alberni Canadian Mental Health Association has achieved national accreditation. The accreditation from the National Standards Program of Imagine Canada confirms the quality and reliability of the organization, said a press release. The Canada-wide standards are for charities and non-profits are designed to strengthen practice in five areas and took more than a year to complete.

Port Alberni CMHA has provided housing, services and support for individuals living with mental health challenges for more than 25 years.

Naturopath Dr. Jeannie Doig won third place in the Masters Bikini at the Natural Physique and Athletics Association BC Championship. SUBMITTED PHOTO