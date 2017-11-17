100,000 bulbs shine bright for Lights of Hope

St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver launched its annual campaign to raise funds for equipment, research

The Making of St. Paul's Hospital Foundation's Lights of Hope Display from St. Paul's Hospital Foundation on Vimeo.

The 20th annual Lights of Hope fundraising campaign is underway, with 100,000 bulbs lighting the building of St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

The annual light display involves six weeks of setup, 150 volunteers and more than 10 km in strings of Christmas lights.

The campaign raises money earmarked for enhanced patient care, urgently needed equipment and world-leading research and teaching initiatives at the hospital.

The spectacular display is up until Jan. 8th, every day from dusk until dawn.

Previous story
Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Just Posted

Port Alberni resident robbed with weapon, thieves steal thousands

Most of the stolen currency is in Canadian $100 bills. The police investigation is ongoing.

Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Port Alberni

The Port Alberni RCMP are looking for tips on David Partridge’s whereabouts

Star Trek fan club challenges Alberni groups to ‘adopt a kettle’

The Salvation Army annual Christmas kettle drives begins Nov. 24, volunteers needed.

City to spend close to $1 million on new garbage trucks

Council approved the purchase of three new trucks for Port Alberni

Port Alberni man stabbed Tuesday evening

The 45 year old was found by RCMP on Gertrude Street

100,000 bulbs shine bright for Lights of Hope

St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver launched its annual campaign to raise funds for equipment, research

Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

Port Alberni resident robbed with weapon, thieves steal thousands

Most of the stolen currency is in Canadian $100 bills. The police investigation is ongoing.

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey, White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

Most Read