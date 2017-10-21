Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

It was one berry disappointed bear.

Kim Bouwman was sitting in her rural home Thursday in Ste. Anne, about 40 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, when she caught something out of the corner of her eye.

A fairly large black bear — Bouwman guesses it was three or four years old — had made its way up to her door and was trying to eat the foam red berries on her fall wreath.

She grabbed her camera and started snapping pictures while hoping the animal wouldn’t fall through the glass it was leaning against with its front paws.

WATCH: B.C. man gives very Canadian response to bears in his backyard

“My heart was definitely pounding when I saw this, like, holy man, that’s a fair size bear,” she said.

“It was probably standing five-and-a-half to six-feet high at the window and had its two front paws on the window.”

Once the bear realized he was gnawing on an artificial decoration, he settled back on all fours and sauntered off to the neighbour’s yard.

Bouwman said when she posted her photo on Facebook, she heard from another neighbour whose garbage had been ransacked. She figures it was the same animal.

“I took the wreath down right away, just because I didn’t want any other bears to come today or whenever else,” she said.

“We’ll keep that off the door for a while anyway.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Outspoken Mountie assigned to admin duties for refusing to shave goatee

Just Posted

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

Alberni residents petition for walkway

Process is needed for council requests: Sharie Minions

Crash on Highway 4 causes backup between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni

Traffic between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni has slowed to a crawl… Continue reading

Incoming storm prompts extreme wave advisory at Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Flooded beaches, floating logs and hazardous surf conditions expected.

Someone from Port Alberni is a lottery winner

Someone who purchased a BC/49 ticket in Port Alberni is $75,000 richer… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Lyle the singing pig’ searching for home

SPCA say the pig is ‘not opera-ready’

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Man in custody linked police search near Salmon Arm

Police have not connected arrest to search at Salmon River Road property

Rogue masseur arrested for sexual assault in Victoria

John Heintzelman, 65, is accused of assaulting a person at his former business, James Bay Massage

Hey Amazon, the bid’s in the mail: Langford mayor

The City of Langford has officially submitted its bid to become the home of Amazon HQ2.

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Search for missing B.C. man a race against winter weather

David Jeff of Williams Lake was last seen in Kamloops during the chaotic wildfire evacuations

Man steals police car, goes for a ‘slow’ ride

Mission RCMP say the motive of the theft is unknown

Dodgers punch ticket to World Series

This will be the first time the Los Angles Dodgers have made it to the World Series since 1988.

Most Read