CANADA 150: Proud to be a Canadian

What makes you most proud to be Canadian?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their thoughts on being Canadian.
Black Press reporters hit the streets to ask local residents why Canada brings them pride
What makes you most proud to be Canadian?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their thoughts on being Canadian.
Firefighters attacking the fire from ground, air: Coastal Fire Centre
This is a new position for the city
The Area 23 Harvest Committee has approved opening First Nations FSC and communal fisheries
‘Dogs acquire veteran Luke Gingras, future considerations in return
Joseph’s letter to Terry Fox is on display at the Royal BC Museum