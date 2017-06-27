CANADA 150: The senator who rooted for multiculturalism

On March 3, 1964, Progressive Conservative Sen. Paul Yuzyk delivered a passionate speech urging Canada to celebrate diversity, not just the French and the British. Yuzyk’s daughters reflect on his legacy.
The Canadian Press
Some argue it was Paul Yuzyk who ignited Canada’s outlook on multiculturalism
On March 3, 1964, Progressive Conservative Sen. Paul Yuzyk delivered a passionate speech urging Canada to celebrate diversity, not just the French and the British. Yuzyk’s daughters reflect on his legacy.
The Canadian Press
Firefighters attacking the fire from ground, air: Coastal Fire Centre
Angel Magnussen has won a $10,000 Roots Canada grant for her Hugginz By Angel charity
The video was chosen for CTV’s Canada in a Day promo for the 150th celebration
City hopes Coulson Aviation’s 737 conversion program is just the first step
A year after her disappearance, RCMP continue to investigate the whereabouts of Hofmann