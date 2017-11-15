Drivers had to wait a few minutes extra at this intersection in Maple Ridge Wednesday when a rooster slowly crossed the road. (Gene Cordoni/Contributed)

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Why did the chicken cross the road?

It was a question for a man in the Lower Mainland to ponder this week.

Gene Cordoni was stopped at a red light during his early morning commute on Wednesday when he spotted a rooster slowly crossing the road in the crosswalk.

“He was just taking his merry old time, heading northbound through the crosswalk as the local morning commuters patiently waited for him to cross the street to get to the other side,” said Cordoni.

Cordoni said he wanted to publish the photo as “a friendly reminder that one should always be on the alert and cautious, and always keep an eye out for wild animals and local farm animals that might cross our paths on our local roads and highways. Drive safe.”

Previous story
Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

Just Posted

Heritage Commission examines relationship with city

The Alberni Valley Heritage Commission is wondering what its relationship will be… Continue reading

Cherry Creek Fire Department enters aid agreement

The Cherry Creek volunteer Fire Department has agreed to enter into the… Continue reading

McLean Mill society hosts weddings, events

When the McLean Mill Society took over control of the McLean Mill… Continue reading

Several vehicles damaged in high speed crash in Port Alberni

Accident occurred early Tuesday morning on the corner of Third Avenue and bute Street

Site C handling verges on scandalous: de Jong

Liberal leadership hopeful says he can rebuild free-enterprise coalition

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Promised $7.5 million not yet received by B.C. hockey team

Donor says the money will be there within ten days

Rock slide closes Highway 4 for two hours

Traffic backed up in heavy rain Tuesday evening

Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

New B.C. rehab centre opened in memory of son

Drugs killed her son, and now a Penticton mother hopes to change the system so it doesn’t take anyone else’s

Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Most Read