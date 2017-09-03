REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Goldstream: Father of cancer survivor to take on 100K trail race

Greater Victoria resident Brian Fairfield-Carter will be running the Finlayson Arm 100-kilometre race this month, to honour his son who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of two. Watch more >

B.C.: International Drug Overdose Awareness Day gathers many across Canada

Rallies were held across the country for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day this week, including on Vancouver Island, Vancouver and Kelowna. Watch more >

Cloverdale: Corn maze celebrates Canada 150

The Bose Corn Maze is now open for the season and this year, the corn has been cut into an image that honours Canada’s 150th birthday. Watch more >

Penticton: BMX riders race Munson Mountain for first time

A new BMX track in Penticton is at par with the tracks made for riders in the big leagues, impressing local riders of all ages. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: A look into the shipboard life

Judith Downie has had a life of adventure aboard the world’s ships – one that’s sent her around the world seven and a half times. Watch more >