REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Prince Rupert: Hammy the deer is a B.C. legend

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock this summer, the fame for “Hammy” the deer continues to grow. He now has a T-shirt, and a Facebook page. Watch more >

Surrey: Couple carves 300-pound pumpkin

The bigger, the better. That’s Brooke and Brent Wilhelmson’s idea when they hunt for their jack-o-lantern, this year finding a 300 pound pumpkin. Watch more >

Keremeos: Winter has arrived in the Okanagan

Freezing temperatures have created some spectacular views along the Similkameen River. Watch more >

Vancouver: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally

More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault. Watch more >

Victoria: Libraries check in 1,000 lbs of food for food banks

The Greater Victoria Public Libraries brought in 1,000 pounds of food for food banks across the region with their Food for Fines program. Watch more >

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

Just Posted

Maquinna wrestlers take home elementary school trophy

Event at Alberni high school wraps up elementary program

Slash burning has its place, says Coastal Fire Centre

Forests need fire to regenerate, clean up forest understory

Work begins on Alberni spill response base

Base will include waterfront moorage, land-based building

More snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

It’s time to break out the snow gear and ensure your vehicle has winter tires or chains

Hundreds tour ancient Huu-ay-aht village for pilot project

People came from around the world to check out Kiixin Village near Bamfield

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

Gunman opens fire at Texas church: reports

More than 20 people are said to have been killed in the shooting

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

VIDEO: Boat burns at shipyard in Nanaimo

A vessel docked at a property on Stewart Avenue next to Miller’s Pub burned Saturday, Nov. 4

