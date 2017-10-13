Tim Hortons rolls out Buffalo sauce latte

Two locations in Buffalo, N.Y., will serve the new drink

It may be pumpkin spice season, but Tim Hortons is experimenting with a far more bizarre new latte flavour — Buffalo Sauce, in the latest move by restaurants to create buzz-worthy concoctions.

The company says two Buffalo, N.Y.-based restaurants will serve the latte, made with a Buffalo sauce flavour, whipped topping and Buffalo seasoning.

Tim Hortons says the idea stemmed from noticing both the coffee-and-doughnut chain and the sauce were created in 1964.

The company has launched a series of zany products recently. Last Canada Day, some U.S. restaurants served Canada-inspired treats, including a poutine doughnut — cheese curds and gravy included.

Its innovative, limited-edition items are part of a broader trend restaurants are dishing up.

Burger King, which is owned by the same parent company as Tim Hortons, has served both a black- and red-bun version of its Whopper burger.

The Canadian Press