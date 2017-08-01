Transport Canada eases drone regulations

Changes include smaller no-fly zones and shorter distances from buildings and people

Regulators are loosening the reigns on where enthusiasts can fly their drones in Canada.

The changes come just four months after Transport Canada announced tighter restrictions and stiffer penalties around where users can fly, intended to address safety concerns.

New changes include smaller ‘no-fly zones,’ originally within nine kilometres of airports, heliports and seaplane bases, but now within 5.5 kilometres.

From right to left: drones now allowed to fly 3.5 kilometres closer to no-fly zones

Recreational drones under one kilogram can now fly 30 metres from people, vehicles and boats, compared to the previous 75-metre boundary.

Restrictions on flying drones near animals or buildings have been lifted completely.

Originally, regulations said drone users had to stay at least nine kilometres from forest fires, but now the rule includes all natural hazards or disaster areas.

The penalty for disobeying the guidelines remains at a hefty $3,000.

