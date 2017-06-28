VIDEO: Rescued otter pup hangs out at Vancouver Aquarium

The tiny yet needy pup was rescued near Vancouver Island

A tiny sea otter pup is safe and sound at the Vancouver Aquarium after being found swimming alone just north of Vancouver Island.

According to the aquarium, he was brought to Port Hardy by boaters who were worried about the pup following their vessel around.

The pup, believed to be two-four weeks old, is healthy but needy: he requires 24-hour care from the aquarium’s staff.

“Sea otters have high energetic needs; after birth they spend about six months with mom, nursing, being groomed by her and learning to forage and be a sea otter, so this little guy is still a fully dependent pup,” said Marine Mammal Rescue Centre manager , and we’re providing him with the care he needs right now,” said Lindsaye Akhurst. “He would not survive on his own.”

Despite that, Akhurst says that it’s best for boaters to simply report distressed sea animals rather than bring them in.

“Once they’re removed from the wild it’s impossible to determine if the mother is alive and if they could have been reunited,” she said, “or if bringing him in was the appropriate action.”

