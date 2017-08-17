2017 Tyee Club season is underway

The Alberni Valley Tyee Club season is well underway. The oldest active club in the valley with long, illustrious history dating back to 1931 is still going strong as a family friendly competitive sports fishing club for adult and junior members.

What’s new this year? The next generation of executives are bringing the club’s long, deep, illustrious memorable roots into the future. Its primary goals are to bring back the social and memorable history of sport fishing in the Alberni Valley and grow as a club creating lasting memories. Support the next generation of anglers to be good stewards of a resource and to give back and protect while intent on raising money to help support local salmon rehabilitation and enhancement initiatives, which the club has generously donated over the years to ensure future generations of fishing continue in Canadas Ultimate Fishing Town and our areas.

For the 2017 season we are hosting a new ladder season and Top 3 cash prizes in our adult and junior categories (over and under 16 yrs of age). Top heaviest contenders must be registered and weighed in at Clutesi Haven Marina and verified by an authorized official rep. All other salmon registered and weighed in at Clutesi Haven Marina 18 lbs and over caught by a member are eligible for hidden draws.

During the Salmon Festival, fish may be recorded at Tyee Landing weigh station by a weigh official on site. The season began on July 15 and ends September 10, 2017 at 3 p.m. with presentation of prizes and wind up BBQ for participants on the Clutesi Haven Marina grounds.

Top contenders, fishing information and catch data from popular spots within the clubs boundaries, including what lures were used and where the fish were caught, continue to be available to view in the books and boards at the Tyee Club Clutesi Haven Marina weigh station. Membership tickets and official rules are available at Port Alberni’s Gone Fishin Store and additional publication of contenders. $20 adults and $5 junior member ticket prices

The top 3 heaviest weight in adult category are (1st) -$1500 (2nd) – $1000 (3rd) $500. Junior category are (1st) – $500 (2nd) – $300, (3rd) – $100. All DFO regulations apply.

Top 3 contending Prize leaders as of Aug 12:

Adults:

1st Bud Schmidt – 27.4 (Lone Tree pt)

2nd Colin Nicolson – 26.1 (Lone Tree pt)

3rd Brad Jasken – 23.5 (Franklin)

Junior:

1st Danica Schweger – 19.9 (Gibralter)

2nd Alex Jasken – 19.2 (Friend Island)

3rd Grayson Erickson 18.4 (Fleming)

Join the fun and excitement. Follow along at www.facebook.com/groups/avtyeeclub.