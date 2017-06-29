Alberni Valedictorian aims to represent all grads in speech

Ayden Jager wants to encompass the variety of her grad class in her valedictorian speech

Addressing the Alberni District Secondary School graduating class of 2017 as valedictorian will be Ayden Jager.

Six students ran for valedictorian and Jager was chosen by her peers to represent the class.

“In my (nomination) speech I said, in my personal opinion, the valedictorian should represent the whole grad class from the arts to the musicians to the athletes to people who do academics,” Jager said. “I said I think I represent those parts… and I want to involve everyone in the graduation by doing that.”

She said it will be cool to look back and think “I was such a big part of graduation.”

In her speech, Jager plans to have both a strong message as well as keep it light at times with some jokes.

“I made it a little bit more relaxed, but I want to get a message across, so you can’t just joke the whole time. It’s a nice mixture of both,” she said.

Jager said during her Grade 12 year she enjoyed her time in track and field and her classes.

“I really liked the classes we had, some of them were pretty challenging,” she said. “I think that’s going to prepare me for university next year. I liked having to work that little extra to succeed and do well in class.”

Next year, Jager will head to the University of Victoria for engineering.

