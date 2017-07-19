Alberni Valley Museum seeks stories, artifacts for exhibit on Second World War

Two female military bands line up on Third Avenue in Port Alberni for a wartime parade, circa 1943. The Alberni Valley Museum is looking for artifacts from the Second World War for an exhibit in the fall of 2017. AV MUSEUM PHOTO PN06800

The Alberni Valley Museum is looking for the public’s help with the next exhibit museum staff are planning. The fall 2017 exhibit will be Home Front: WWII in British Columbia, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of B.C. being placed on a war footing in 1942, with the opening of the Pacific Front.

“We are looking for stories, photos and objects that would help us to tell the story of the Home Front,” said Shelley Harding, education curator at the museum. “Do you have a story to tell of how things were in the region during the Second World War (WWII)? Were you a child during the war? Did you have a parent that worked in wartime industry, or signed up in the militia? Do you remember rationing? Air raid drills and blackouts? The Alberni Army Camp or Forestry Camp? Knitting socks and squares? The Japanese internment? Your memories of how life was during the war years, and how people contributed to the war effort, will help us prepare our exhibit.”

To start things off the museum is inviting the community to come for tea and share stories of life in BC during the Second World War, on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 2–4 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Museum. Come and share memories, enjoy some summer refreshments and discover the plans for this exciting exhibit.

The “Home Front” exhibit is intended to recognize and commemorate the 75th anniversary of the changes experienced in the province in 1942, particularly in resource-based communities, following Japan’s entry into the Second World War. The exhibit will introduce some of the overall provincial themes including: Japanese internment, the construction of military camps, women entering the industrial workforce, impacts on First Nations communities, the development of Home Guard military units, blackouts, and rationing. It will then more closely examine how these affected the Alberni Valley in particular.

For example as a west coast community, it was important strategically, and the Pacific Coast Rangers were formed, to monitor any possible enemy actions in the area. A 1,500-man army camp was established, significantly enlarging the population of the area. The “plywood girls” worked in the large new plywood mill, substituting for male workers otherwise engaged in the war effort.

”We are looking for folks that have memories of these topics and perhaps photographs or items that would help to illustrate them,” Harding noted. Items would be considered “on loan”, and would be returned following the exhibit.

The display will open in the fall and run through to the following spring and will include events, activities and programming for school and the public. If you are interested in sharing your stories and objects with us please contact Harding, the museum’s education curator at 250-720-2523.