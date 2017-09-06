Alberni’s Fall Fair kicks off Sept. 7

Alberni District Fall Fair directors and volunteers are busy preparing for the 72nd annual autumn fair.

The fair kicks off this year at the fair grounds on Vimy Street on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. and runs until Sunday, Sept. 10.

One of the newest featured events this year is a professional freestyle motocross event on Saturday and Sunday. This is the first year the Alberni District Fall Fair has offered such an event.

“We think that should be a pretty big draw for people,” said Fall Fair administrator Ann Siddall.

Global FMX will take the stage at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The fair’s theme this year is “Hats Off to 150 Years!” in recognition of Canada 150.

“We’re celebrating 150 years and Port Alberni’s amalgamation,” said Siddall.

One of the Canada 150-themed activities is a passport trivia contest put on by the junior advisory board. Visitors will receive passports at the gate with a number of Canadian and Port Alberni-related trivia questions and have to find objects around the fair. Winners will have their name entered into a draw for various prizes. The top prize is an ATV adventure tour of the Nitinat Valley.

The Fall Fair will also be bringing back familiar attractions, such as the midway, Old McDonald’s Farm, logger sports on Sunday and plenty of food and commercial vendors. A parade will take place along 10th Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. Visitors can also enjoy agriculture and home arts exhibits, as well as the popular horse show, which is already sold out, according to Siddall.

Entertainment will be taking place on two stages, headlined on Saturday by Barracuda—a Heart tribute band.

Pre-sales for midway rides are available until Wednesday, Sept. 6 at all Port Alberni 7-Elevens and Tseshaht Market.

A full list of events and schedule is available at www.albernifair.com.

