Antique truck show back this weekend

The Industrial Heritage Society is hosting its 10th Antique Truck Show on the Labour Day weekend

The Industrial Heritage Society is hosting its 10th Antique Truck and Machinery Show on the Labour Day weekend, Sept. 2 and 3.

Kingsley Trucking continues to be the main sponsor. The Alberni District Co-operative Association and the Alberni Valley Museum are also supporting the event.

This year, the show is in town at the Industrial Heritage Centre (the old arena next to the Curling Club at Recreation Park). There will be trucks and activities, both inside the centre and on the parking lots.

Al Mason and friends will be demonstrating their models.

More than 50 trucks and antique machines are expected. Although big trucks tend to dominate, vintage pickup trucks and machinery are also welcome. The recently completed model of the locally-manufactured “Challenger” log truck will be on display.

Several trucks are having birthdays this year: the yellow “McLean” Hayes turns 70; the “Red White” turns 80; Omer Pelletier’s “Brock” “Hayes” turns 60. Our oldest truck, a 1918 “White,” will also be on display. The “Farquhar” steam traction engine turned 100 this year.

Several vintage machines will be in operation on the site. Ken Fyfe’s 1923 “Keystone” steam driller will be in action outside the Centre. The 1917 “Farquhar” traction engine will provide the steam for the driller and other steam machines.

Steve Alder is bringing his miniature steam train “Tami” from Victoria and will be offering rides to children of all ages on his track along Dunbar Street.

On Saturday, Lou Desbiens and friends will be doing demonstrations with their radio-controlled models – excavators, dump trucks and graders. They will be building roads, digging and loading trucks.The Co-op is sponsoring this demonstration, which will be beside the curling rink. There will also be a sandbox for young truckers. Hank Bakken will be operating his logging models inside the Heritage Centre.

Local truck enthusiasts will also be showing off their restorations.

There is no registration fee.

Michael Dean, the Ladysmith artist who specializes in Vancouver Island small-town scenes will be in attendance. Amongst his other work on display, he will have a new print of the “Challenger” truck available for purchase

The event is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and admission is free.