The official ribbon cutting of the West Coast Café was done by from left to right: Ed Francoeur, Romeo Crema (last founding member of the Italian Canadian Society) and Enzo Zanetti. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Coffee kiosk opens at West Coast General Hospital

Port Alberni’s Italian Canadian Society donation pays for kiosk

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Alberni Valley News

The West Coast General Hospital Foundation officially opened its coffee kiosk at Port Alberni’s hospital on Oct. 31.

The kiosk was made possible by a $65,000 donation from the Italian Canadian Society, members from which were on hand for the opening.

Cutting the ribbon were Hospital Foundation chair Ed Francoeur, last surviving founding member of the Italian Canadian Society, Romeo Crema and society president Enzo Zanetti.

Crema was presented with a plaque that had on it: “West Coast General Hospital Foundation gratefully acknowledges the generous donation from the Italian Canadian Society for completely funding the construction of the West Coast Café. Your generous gift will bring a substantial benefit to the Port Alberni Community for many years to come.”

The cafe is located in the hospital’s health square lobby area and will offer coffee, soups, sandwichs and desserts. Proceeds from cafe sales will go toward the WCGH Foundation, which provides funding for equipment purchases at the hospital.

The West Coast Café is currently open from Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm, hours to be extended with more volunteerism.

Now the need is for volunteers to help operate the café: if you have some time please call Lisa at 250-731-1370 ext. 48148.

 

WCGH Foundation chair Ed Francoeur is presented with the last framed print of the water bomber on the occasion of his retirement from Teresa Ludvigson executive director of the Foundation. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

The first cups of coffee to be served by Lisa Hopia at the West Coast Café were to Ed Francoeur and Enzo Zanetti. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

