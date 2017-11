In the Wednesday, Nov. 15 edition of the Alberni Valley News, an article about Port Alberni’s business scene on page A5 stated that the Coombs Country Candy Chocolate by Candlelight event was on Dec. 9 but it is actually on Friday, Dec. 8 from 5-8 p.m.

Head to the candy shop to see how candy canes are made, enjoy entertainment and visit santa.