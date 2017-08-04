Couple return to Valley to celebrate 60 years of marriage

A Parksville couple returned to their roots in Port Alberni this week to celebrate 60 years of marriage.

Verne and Margaret Maedel celebrated 60 years of marriage at the church where it all began—although the building is no longer a church.

The couple was married on Aug. 3, 1957 at the St. Andrews United Church on Johnston Rd. at Elizabeth St. The United Church became a fish and chips restaurant called Bare Bones in 2009, opened by Steve and AC Evans.

Bare Bones Fish and Chips has preserved the look of the old church building, with pews lining the walls and colourful stained glass windows.

Verne and Margaret renewed their wedding vows 60 years later on Aug. 3, 2017, accompanied by family and friends. They enjoyed—what else?— a post-nuptials meal of fish and chips afterwards.

elena.rardon@

albernivalleynews.com

Pictures from Vern and Margaret’s 60 years of marriage, including one from their wedding. ELENA RARDON PHOTO