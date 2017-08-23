Mikayla Mohr, right, visits her boyfriend Dylan Wilson at his job site so the two of them could watch the solar eclipse on Monday through homemade pinhole camera boxes. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Eclipsed by the moon

Alberni viewers capture unique shots of their eclipse experiences

Alberni Valley residents captured the solar eclipse on Monday through myriad means: from high-end camera lenses to handmade pinhole camera observation boxes, and even through metal spaghetti strainers.

How did you watch the eclipse?

