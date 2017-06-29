Experience is key for 2017 grad MC

It’s all about the experience for this year’s Alberni District Secondary School 2017 grad master of ceremonies, Aimee Beaulac.

After watching her brother graduate several years ago, Beaulac said she’s been thinking of being part of the graduation ceremony ever since.

“I realized how cool of an experience it would be to be a big part of the ceremony not just someone who walks the stage,” she said.

For Beaulac, taking on the role of MC means being inclusive and representing the entirety of her grad class.

“What I said in my nomination speech was, I’m just like you guys, I do okay in school and I like to play sports and have fun,” she said. “For MC it’s important to have that natural flow, that personality and to be a part of any of the ceremony is to be relatable,” she said.

No stranger to the stage, Beaulac said her experience with dance and acting in school plays should help her feel comfortable on grad night.

“I like being on stage and I like presenting so I’m going to enjoy the physical part of it, but I think most of all I’m going to look back and think man, that was so cool,” she said.

Running for MC is just a small part of Beaulac’s goal to get the most out of her Grade 12 year. She said her advice to students in younger grades would be to experience as much as possible.

“Experience everything you can because that’s pretty much what high school is about,” she said. “It’s a spot to make mistakes and obviously you need to learn and get the best out of your education, which I tried my best to do that as well. Cut your hair, die it crazy, go to Totem, join the sports team, join the clubs, participate in the events, do whatever you can to look back and say, I had a good time in high school.”

After spending the summer working, hanging out with friends and spending time with her dad, Beaulac will go to Vancouver Island University in the fall for bachelor of business administration.

The ADSS graduation ceremony takes place at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

