Final Our Town event will celebrate Canada’s birthday

The fourth and final Our Town event of the season will celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday at Harbour Quay.

Join the city of Port Alberni on Tuesday, Aug. 22 for a night of Canadian celebration, featuring high-flying kites, bean bag tosses, a hockey shoot, face painting and much more.

It will be an evening of great entertainment from local dance and music groups, including Elite Dance Academy, Stage West Dance Studio and Marim Bam Buzz.

In true Canadian style, get out your hockey sticks and play a floating hockey game on the pier against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Kids can cool off with a refreshing drink from McDonalds and enjoy a special activity sponsored by Twisted Willow Studio. The Port Alberni Toy Run is the gold sponsor of this event.

Show that you are proud to be Canadian by dressing up in red and white, or wear a Canadian flag.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. and is completely free of charge.