Food donations needed for local charities

Grocery bags will be turning up at some Alberni homes in hopes to be filled with non-perishable food

White grocery bags will be turning up on some Port Alberni residents’ doorsteps between Monday and Wednesday (Sept. 11-13) in the hopes of being filled with non-perishable food items for local food banks.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is looking for the public’s help in providing food for Alberni families in need during the holiday.

Volunteers will be canvasing parts of Port Alberni, leaving bags on doorsteps and returning to pick them up on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 16.

Items of need include, canned meat/fish, whore wheat pasta, canned vegetables, peanut butter, baby formula, baby food and rice.

Volunteers will not knock on doors on collection day (Saturday) or solicit financial donations. They will simply pick up any filled bag left outside. Contributions will go directly to the Salvation Army and Bread of Life.

Those who do not receive a white bag at their door, but still wish to donate can go directly to the Salvation Army or Bread of Life to do so.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive began in 2009 in the city of Burnaby to assist the local food bank. It has now expanded province wide and is able to assist dozens of community food banks serving over 50 cities and many thousands of needy individuals and families throughout British Columbia.