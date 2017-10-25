Halloween fun in the Alberni Valley

FACEBOOK PHOTO Staff at McLean Mill are getting ready for “Jeepers Creepers” this weekend.

There will be plenty of Halloween events taking place in Port Alberni this weekend.

For the first time ever, McLean Mill Historic Park will be hosting a family weekend of spooky proportions with Jeepers Creepers at McLean Mill. The site will be open from 5-8 p.m. from Friday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 29 for haunted houses, scary stories, s’mores, a bonfire and hot cocoa.

The haunted train leaves the train station at 4:30 p.m. and returns at 8:30 p.m. To avoid disappointment, it is recommended you book a reservation on the train. Train tickets are $20. Children 1-11 ride for free. Costumes to this event are encouraged.

Wood School will host its annual Fright-Mare Fun Fair on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. Come trick or treat at each game, guess the weight of the pumpkin, grab a hotdog and beverage from the concession and have a hauntingly good time. Don’t forget to wear your best costume. Tickets for the event are $0.50 each and each game is one ticket (unless stated).

Kiwanis Hilton’s Children’s Centre will host a Spooktacular Fun Fair on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m. Wear a costume and join the fun and games, including a fish pond, cake walk, hockey shoot, bowling game, bean bag toss and face painting. Hot dogs, pizza, refreshments and other goodies will also be available. All proceeds raised will go towards enhancement of outdoor play spaces.

Join the Halloween fun at the Echo Aquatic Centre on Friday, Oct. 27. Wear your favourite Halloween costume for a costume contest that takes place from 6-6:30 p.m. Anyone with a costume receives free admission. A spooky family swim will take place from 6:30-8 p.m.

The Beaver Creek Community Hall (8505 Beaver Creek Road) will be hosting the Halloween Howl on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-4 p.m. Bring your kids to the hall for this free event dressed in their favourite costumes. There will be games and activities, crafts, a mummy wrap contest and a cake walk.

The Alberni Aquarium will be holding a Halloween celebration on Sunday, Oct. 29. Half price admission will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. An all-ages jello eating contest starts at 12 p.m. Anyone in costume will receive a treat. Come and explore the spooky bird exhibit.

The Blue Marlin Inn is putting on a Halloween Party in the parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Join the party for hot dogs, hay rides, hot chocolate, fire pits and music. There will be prizes for best-dressed children.

