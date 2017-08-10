Hawaiian luau draws hundreds to Alberni’s ‘Our Town’ event

Emma Guzman, left, and friend DeeDee Lauder count candy for a draw at Port Alberni Our Town’s Hawaiian Luau at Bob Dailey Stadium on Aug. 9, 2017. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Port Alberni’s Our Town event changed things up this week with a post-BC Day showing on a Wednesday. Port Alberni’s Parks, Recreation and Heritage staff linked up the Hawaiian Luau Our Town children’s event with Starlight Movie Night, which featured Disney’s ‘Moana’ on the large inflatable screen.

Hundreds of children and their parents jammed the infield at Bob Dailey Stadium for activities like Beach Ball Bowling, hockey, facepainting, a bouncy castle, lei-making and other events. Once the sun went down, everyone settled down on blankets or in camp chairs to watch the Hawaii-themed animated film.

