ICYMI: Canada Day Festivities in the Alberni Valley

Between the Parade down Stamp and Third Avenue, Tri-Conic Challenge racers and Harbour Quay activities, Canada Day in the Alberni Valley was busy!
Video by Karly Blats
Between the Parade down Stamp and Third Avenue, Tri-Conic Challenge racers and Harbour Quay activities, Canada Day in the Alberni Valley was busy!
Video by Karly Blats
RCMP are still on the hunt for the suspect
Hikers weren’t dressed for conditions, rescuers say
Explore an obscure, little-used trail with a number of hidden treasures.