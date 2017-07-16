Jane Austen Fest draws nearly 300 to Port Alberni

Glenwood Centre and Centennial Pier were transformed into the Regency era Saturday morning as hundreds of people congregated to celebrate the Jane Austen Festival in Port Alberni. It wasn’t, however, a record-breaking scene.

Organizers from the Centennial Belles were hoping to set a Guinness World Record for the most people gathered in Regency costume. It was their second attempt in as many years.

“We didn’t set the record, but we did beat last year’s numbers,” organizer Tricia Knight announced to the gathering inside Glenwood Centre once the official count was complete. The number to beat was 409 people, and Port Alberni boasted 286.

The number was higher than last year, Knight said.

The count was part of a three-day Jane Austen Festival that included country dancing on Friday night, a promenade on Centennial Pier and afternoon tea at the Starboard Grill and Boom Town Cafe, readings of Austen’s and other authors’ Regency-inspired writings at Char’s Landing, a formal ball at the United Church on Saturday evening and a Regency picnic at Rogers Creek Park on Sunday afternoon.

karly.blats@albernivalleynews.com

Participants wait to be counted during the Jane Austen Festival. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Bev and Brian Mullen with their kids Ali and Drake get dressed in Regency Period clothing in hopes to break the world record. KARLY BLATS PHOTO