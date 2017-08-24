Kuu-us Outreach Society seeks back-to-school donations

Items will help those in financial need

Kuu-us Outreach Society in Port Alberni is looking for donations of back-to-school items to provide low income students with supplies and clothing for the upcoming school year.

Kuu-us is looking to the community to provide donations of newer or slightly used school supplies. Volunteers are looking for slightly used backpacks, children’s and teenagers’ school clothing and school supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at the Kuu-us administration office at 4589 Adelaide St. anytime Monday–Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Then on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Kuu-us will hold its back-to-school event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “This back-to-school free event is meant to reduce barriers and provide supplies to those that do not have financial means,” said a Kuu-us spokesperson.

Kuu-us continues to work to help make a difference in the lives of the people in the community. To learn more, phone 250-723-4050.