Literacy Alberni collects donations for Raise-a-Reader

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Literacy Alberni volunteers, with help from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, were stationed around Port Alberni collecting donations for Literacy Alberni’s Raise-a-Reader program.
Raise-a-Reader is a program dedicated to raising funds and awareness to help sustain and grow literacy and learning in the Alberni Valley.
Literacy Alberni partners with the Alberni Valley News, who publish a Raise-a-Reader supplement that goes in the weekly newspaper, to run the program.
Raise-a-Reader funds contribute to the ongoing reading and writing, numeracy, family literacy, nutritional literacy, computer literacy, adult literacy, financial literacy, ESL, literacy camps and other special programming.