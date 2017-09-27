Literacy Alberni collects donations for Raise-a-Reader

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Literacy Alberni volunteers, with help from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, were stationed around Port Alberni collecting donations for Literacy Alberni’s Raise-a-Reader program.

Raise-a-Reader is a program dedicated to raising funds and awareness to help sustain and grow literacy and learning in the Alberni Valley.

Literacy Alberni partners with the Alberni Valley News, who publish a Raise-a-Reader supplement that goes in the weekly newspaper, to run the program.

Raise-a-Reader funds contribute to the ongoing reading and writing, numeracy, family literacy, nutritional literacy, computer literacy, adult literacy, financial literacy, ESL, literacy camps and other special programming.

Alberni Valley Bulldogs Ezra Paddock, right, and Julian Benner give out the Alberni Valley News’ Raise-a-Reader supplement for donations in support of Literacy Alberni. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Literacy Alberni volunteers give out Raise-a-Reader supplements for donations to support Literacy Alberni initiatives. KARLY BLATS PHOTO