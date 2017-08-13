Mobile eatery makes its home in Alberni

This story was originally written for our Progress Edition.

A new, mobile eatery has appeared in the Alberni Valley.

Bistro Breizh is a mobile crêperie that serves both galettes (the savoury version of crêpes) and crêpes (the dessert). Galettes are made with buckwheat, and are gluten-free.

The bistro started out at a semi-permanent home at Tyee Landing, but owner Marc Donovan decided to move due to a lack of foot traffic and a lack of power, which left him unable to leave the trailer at the location overnight. He is now parked next to Burde Beans on Burde Street.

Bistro Breizh might be in the minority when it comes to food trucks in Port Alberni, but Donovan doesn’t think he’ll be the last.

“The city’s been fairly friendly,” he said. “It doesn’t have some of the limitations towards food trucks Nanaimo has. Parksville has the food truck culture going. I think Port Alberni could have that culture.

“I like the attitude here in Port Alberni,” he added, “of, ‘Hey, here’s something new. Let’s try it.’”

Right now, Donovan said most of his clientele learns about the eatery through word-of-mouth.

Currently, the eatery is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. next to Burde Beans. The food truck is open at the West Coast General Hospital on Thursdays. The truck will also be at McLean Mill this weekend for the Five Acre Shaker. The schedule is subject to change, so check out bistrobreizh.com or facebook.com/BistroBreizh for updates.

