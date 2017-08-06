Our Town comes to Bob Dailey Stadium

Enjoy a Hawaiian Luau and starlight movie with the city of Port Alberni

Our Town will be at Bob Dailey Stadium on Wednesday, August 9 for a Hawaiian Luau and starlight movie, starting at 7 p.m.

Come out and enjoy parachute games, face painting, obstacle courses, bowling, giant bubbles, a treasure hunt and crafts.

Kids can cool off from the heat with summer sno cones and enjoy hot dogs.

This special Our Town event will lead into the evening, where a outdoor movie will screen under the stars. Make sure to bring a blanket. The movie selection will be appropriate for all ages.

Concession items will be available for purchase. Otherwise, the event is completely free of charge.