The Joker, Game of Thrones characters and more are on the list as some of the most popular costumes in Victoria.

Raylen Lanktree of Victoria Costumes on the popular costumes of 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

This years trends are leaning away from the taco, one of last years most in-demand costumes and towards pirates, gangsters and Game of Thrones characters says the manager at Victoria Costumes Raylen Lanktree.