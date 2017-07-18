Port Alberni cadet plays to big crowd

The HMCS Quadra Cadet Training Centre is home to more than 800 staff and cadets

Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylar Czeczei, from 109 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Alberni in Port Alberni, BC, plays to the crowed in Duncan’s Duncan Day parade. PHOTO CREDIT CADET PO1 CYNTHIA LEE

Located in the beautiful Comox Valley and home of amazing natural landscapes, HMCS Quadra Cadet Training Centre is temporary home to more than 800 adult staff and cadets.

Every year, cadets from across the country have the unique opportunity to attend training centres to learn valuable transferable life skills including leadership, seamanship, instructional technique, music, team building and citizenship.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylar Czeczei, from 109 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps in Port Alberni, staffs the Basic Musicians course aboard HMCS Quadra. Czeczei teaches music to course cadets in the hopes to work toward her ultimate goal of later becoming a music teacher.

In September, she will continuing on that path by studying jazz at the Vancouver Island University. Once finished her degree and studies of education, Czeczei would love to continue with the cadets as an instructor and pass on her passion for music to as many as possible, like the officers who gave her the appetite for the art.