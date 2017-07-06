Port Alberni children’s Our Town events kick off July 11

The city of Port Alberni’s parks and recreation department will be kicking off the first of its free, summer “Our Town” events on Tuesday, July 11 with a Country Fair at Blair Park.

Visit local animals at the petting farm. The Alberni Valley Cloverpatch 4-H Club, Arrowsmith Club and AV Kennel Club will be bringing their furry friends to pet and play with. Boots and Bridles will offer horse rides to children, and members of CUPE Local 118 will take you on a hay ride.

Other events include animal crafts, giant bubbles, ring tosses, duck races, bean bag tosses, an obstacle course challenge, a lasso the pony game, spray park fun and much more.

Participants will also enjoy music from the Folk Song Circle sing-along group, and children can collect carnival tickets to win a prize from Save-On-Foods.

Enjoy some cool summer refreshments and treats, compliments of Tyler’s No Frills and McDonalds.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is free. Blair Park is located on Margaret Street at Pineo Road in Port Alberni, by the Kitsuksis Dike.