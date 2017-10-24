Mary Haggard, one of the founding members of the Sunshine Club, was at the club’s 50 Year celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 18. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Port Alberni’s Sunshine Club celebrates 50 years

Members gathered at the community centre where the club began.

The Sunshine Club celebrated its 50th anniversary last week, with members gathering at the community centre where the club began.

Echo Centre was built in 1967 to celebrate the amalgamation of the cities of Alberni and Port Alberni. A few seniors got together one month after the Echo Centre’s formation for a tea group, and eventually formed what would be known as the Echo Sunshine Club.

The membership fee for the original club was $0.50, and there was no age restriction. In 1973, the club decided to restrict membership to ages 50 and up.

Founding Sunshine Club members and a number of past presidents were in attendance on Wednesday, Oct. 18 to celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary.

Karen Freethy, recreation programmer for the city of Port Alberni, took to the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 18 to explain the history of the Sunshine Club and congratulate its members on 50 years.

“Over the years, the Sunshine Club has continued to grow and thrive in every way,” said Freethy. “The club has amazing volunteers and depends on the participation on those volunteers. 50 years later, I’m proud to say our roots are still true and intact.”

With more than 300 volunteers, the Sunshine Club now runs programs, activities, workshops and services like the Friendly Phone Service. A monthly newsletter describes the opportunities available to members, and can be picked up in the Echo Centre lobby.

Current Sunshine Club president Daniel Watts also took to the stage to say a few words.

“It takes some effort to keep an organization together for 50 years,” he said. “But with your participation, especially the participation of volunteers, it’s possible.”

He added, “With a little bit of luck and a little bit of science, maybe we’ll see you in the next 50 years.”

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

 

Diane Dvorak (centre) joins the band Timeless to perform an anniversary song during the Sunshine Club’s 50 Year Celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 18. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Previous story
Popular Halloween costumes of 2017
Next story
Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Just Posted

Similar ammonia leak to Fernie not likely in Port Alberni, says former fire chief

Former fire chief says tragedy in Fernie hitting all municipalities

City of Port Alberni jumps into locked gate fray

Council will invite Island Timberlands, TimberWest to discuss backcountry access issues

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

BCHL: Bulldogs’ win streak ends with loss against Grizzlies

Rematch ended in a 4-1 loss for the ‘Dogs

Study social media at McLean Mill

City of Port Alberni and Seekers Media will host social media workshops

Courtenay-Alberni MP sticks up for his riding in Ottawa

In two years, NDP MP Gord Johns speaks up about his riding more than 200 times

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO

Popham under fire for salmon farm research claims

B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Minister Adrian Dix wants to deal with opioids, community care

Port Alberni’s Sunshine Club celebrates 50 years

Members gathered at the community centre where the club began.

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

Flu could see greater transmission in 2017

Health asking the public to get their flu vaccinations leading into a flu season that could start early and affect many in 2017.

Most Read