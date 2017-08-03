People are encouraged to save energy and cash this summer with the help from B.C. Hydro’s list.

B.C. Hydro is enlightening the province’s residents on how to save money while on vacation.

With B.C. Day just around the corner, the company is encouraging customers to give appliances and electronics some time off, too.

To save energy and money while on vacation, B.C. Hydro created an energy-efficient vacation checklist.

First on the list is to give appliances a break because even when turned off, many appliances use a small amount of energy.

B.C. Hydro said for people to unplug energy vampires including printers, computers and coffee makers, which can save up to $43 a year on standby power.

Second on the list is to make sure all lights at home are switched off before leaving, and to also shut off any air conditioners and fans.

They said to set electric heaters to the lowest temperature, as to not make the water heater work overtime, and for gas water heaters to use the vacation setting.

The last tip is for people to consider emptying their fridge and freezer and unplugging them for longer trips. For shorter trips, try filling old containers with water to improve the fridge’s efficiency. Having an empty fridge or freezer requires more energy to cool the empty spaces.

B.C. Hydro also encourages customers to show how they’re getting outside to explore B.C. or powering down to save electricity by submitting a photo on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #PowerDownBC.

Participants will be entered to win a GoPro camera prize pack.

Visit bchydro.com/powerdownbc for more information.