Regency record on the line at Alberni’s Jane Austen Fest

Port Alberni’s Centennial Belles are making one last effort to get Port Alberni into the record books.

This year is a milestone year for Janeites, as it marks the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death. The second annual Jane Austen Festival, which runs this weekend from July 14-16, is marking the occasion with an attempt on Saturday to put the city into the Guinness World Record book for the most people dressed in Regency costume at one gathering.

The actual count takes place on Saturday, July 15. Registration is from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Glenwood Centre, although you can also pre-register online to save time. The registration fee is $5 for a person and $10 for a family.

The count will take place at noon. Following the count, participants will proceed by car to the Grande Parade on the boardwalk at Harbour Quay.

There are two balls taking place at the Alberni Valley United Church. The all-ages Middleton Family Country Ball takes place on Friday, July 14 at 6 p.m. and is a chance for families to come together and learn the fun English Country dancing. Refreshments will be served. A Masquarade Grande Ball will take place on Saturday evening, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., accompanied by live period music. A cash bar and refreshments will be available.

A Regency Family Picnic will also take place on Sunday, July 16. Bring your lunch down to Roger’s Creek Park at noon and join in on old-fashioned games for the whole family, from sack races, a three-legged race, chase the bubbles, croquet and more. This event is free of charge.