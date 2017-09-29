Riding the Tour de Rock for the second time

Black Press media rider Arnold Lim on the differences between riding the Tour de Rock in 2013, compared to his experience in 2017.

What’s the difference between this year, and the last time you rode Tour de Rock?

Having ridden the Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser in 2013, this has been common and understandable question. Five days into the 1,000km journey across the length of Vancouver Island, I think I may have finally figured it out.

The difference is that four years ago, at least four of the tour’s Junior Team members, or children battling cancer and their siblings, were still alive. Baby Madrona Fuentes, Molly Campbell, Lucas Wetklo, and René Soto-Taylor are now gone, not to mention the many more who passed away after I rode, who are no longer with us.

The difference is, my junior rider from 2013, is older now, thriving, growing and living the life he deserves, but my junior rider this year, Charlie Smith, who is almost the same age, lost his sister Emma Smith to cancer a year ago.

Met Hope Kopeck (10) at 2013 @TourdeRock She has a a tumour wrapped around heart. Just saw her now. #Inspiring @CVRecord @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/3eCIfQON6A — Arnold Lim (@arnoldlimphoto) September 29, 2017

The difference is when I saw 10-year-old Hope Kopeck again yesterday, four years after I first met the bubbly and hairless girl with a tumour wrapped around her spine and the aorta in her heart, isn’t undertaking chemotherapy right now. But while the tumour doesn’t appear to be growing, she gets an MRI every six months to make sure, and is now awaiting science to catch up to the point they can remove it from her chest. Intertwined with nerves and blood vessels in her tiny body, surgery is too complicated with the current technology to safely attempt.

The difference is Hope now has a tangible goal in her life, a dream the 10-year-old Cumberland resident shared with me that she didn’t share with me four years ago. Her goal?

To be a Tour de Rock rider, and one day have a junior rider of her own she can motivate, encourage, take care of and shave her head for.

While work has been done to mitigate the formidable opponent that is cancer, there still isn’t enough of a difference yet to beat a dangerous killer, and that is the only difference that matters.

Arnold Lim is the Black Press media rider for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock.

