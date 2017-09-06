That’s some squash!

Think you have what it takes to guess the weight of a giant squash?

The Alberni Valley Transition Town Society (AVTTS) wants the public to take a crack and guessing the weight of the large gourd during this year’s Alberni District Fall Fair.

The Society’s John Mayba grew the squash, that was planted in late May, at Farmer Bill’s Market west of Port Alberni on Highway 4.

The AVTTS will have an information booth set up at the Fall Fair from Sept. 7–10.

The person with the closest guess to the weight, or the actual weight, will win the squash.