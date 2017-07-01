The world awaits for ADSS graduates

The world awaits for the 204 Alberni District Secondary School graduates, as they move on from public schooling and on to whatever path they choose post-graduation.

The 2017 graduation ceremony took place in the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Friday, June 30. Grads got to hear words of encouragement from SD70 superintendent Greg Smyth, mayor Mike Ruttan, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council vice-president Ken Watts, John Jack, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board chair, ADSS principal Rob Souther, Pam Craig, SD70 trustee chair and of course their very own valedictorian.

Ayden Jager was selected by her peers to provide the valedictorian’s address, and she did so confidently and with humour.

“During these past four years, we have only scraped the surface of our potential. Even so, I am continually amazed by this grad class and its accomplishments,” Jager said to her peers and the audience.

“Most have matured and flourished into brilliant and practical students and people. We have learned lessons of diligence and have grown tremendously. Even teachers see this evident change by making comments such as, ‘wow, Grade 8’s are so rowdy…they don’t listen at all,’ and ‘you guys weren’t like that, were you?’ Although we like to think we were never like those obnoxious Grade 8’s we see running through the halls, we were exactly like them. It is an endless cycle of never truly realizing the growth that happens through those four years.”

Aimee Beaulac was the master of ceremonies for the graduation ceremony.

Leonard Abney receives his graduation diploma from ADSS principal Rob Souther. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

The ADSS jazz band play Moondance during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 30. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Ayden Jager gives her valedictiorian speech to her fellow grads. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Ken Watts, Nuu-chah-nulth tribal council vice president, gives a message to ADSS grads on behalf of the NTC. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Aimee Beaulac speaks as master of ceremonies during the ADSS graduation ceremony on Friday, June 30. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

ADSS graduates get ready to walk the stage on Friday, June 30. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Jonathan Behnke receives his graduation diploma from ADSS principal Rob Souther. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

ADSS graduates get ready to walk the stage on Friday, June 30. KARLY BLATS PHOTO