Tour de Rock buzz

Valley residents get haircuts to support Cops for Cancer

With Tour de Rock right around the corner, the Alberni District Beaver Creek Co-op held a hair-cutting fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 15 with all proceeds going to Cops for Cancer.

The Co-op brought in $735 for the organization.

Co-op employee Eric Roberts got his hair chopped which was donated to be made into a wig for cancer patients.

Resident Bill Stacey had his beard trimmed and Co-op employee Frank Trodden had his hair cut to a “Co-op crew cut,” named by hair stylist and Co-op employee Diena Tyne.

Tour de Rock riders will be travelling into Port Alberni on Friday, Sept. 29 between 12-12:30 p.m. and heading to Ucluelet on Saturday.

For more event information, visit tourderock.ca.