Come out and support local riders

Dave Boyce and Beth O’Connor, both RCMP officers from the Port Alberni detachment, are riding in the 2017 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock in September. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Come out and support Alberni Valley Tour de Rock riders at the Alberni Golf Club tonight for a nine and dine golf tournament.

This year’s team includes riders from almost every part of the island, including Beth O’Connor and Dave Boyce from the Port Alberni RCMP detachment.

There will be a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $240 per team of four or $60 per person.