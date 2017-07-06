Ucluelet First Nation announces more consistent policing presence

The Ucluelet First Nation has announced Const. Marcel Midlane will have a more active presence in the nation’s community of Hitacu moving forward.

The Ucluelet First Nation announced on Thursday that Const. Marcel Midlane of the Ucluelet RCMP is moving into a new office in Hitacu.

The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government has set up an office within its government building for Midlane and is excited about having a more consistent policing presence in their community, according to the announcement.

Ucluelet First Nation president Les Doiron told the Westerly News this would be the first time the RCMP has occupied an office in the First Nation’s government building. He said the Nation’s membership is familiar with Midlane and sees him as a solid fit.

“He works with our people,” Doiron said. “He is well known and respected in our community. He works with our Warriors group every Monday night. We are extremely pleased to have Constable Midlane in our community.”

Through a statement announcing the move on July 6, Doiron said he has worked hard to actively engage with the RCMP and ensure the Ucluelet First Nation receives the benefits set out in the Maa-nulth Treaty and Community Tripartite Agreement.

“In 2014/2015 the RCMP and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ government entered into a Community Tripartite Agreement for the use of the RCMP to provide First Nations Community Policing Services for the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ government,” the statement reads. “The agreement states that the RCMP agrees to enforce Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ enactments and preserve and maintain public peace on Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ lands. The agreement also states that a RCMP Member will devote 100% of their regular working hours to the policing needs of the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ – Ucluelet First Nation and Toquaht First Nation communities.”

Doiron added the health and safety of the Nation’s members in Hitacu is a priority and that having Midlane in the community more consistently will provide an enhanced sense of security.

“The time has come for a new and enhanced partnership between the RCMP and the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ – Ucluelet First Nation, a partnership that is critical for ensuring the well-being of every citizen that lives in Hitacu,” he said. “It means that government staff and citizens in our community will feel safer…It means the RCMP will be able to respond to the concerns of our citizens quicker. It means that that we can begin to establish a greater trust between the citizens of Hitacu and the RCMP, which will be key to building a healthier and safer community for all.”

Midlane could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday as he was with his Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock teammates at Camp Goodtimes in Maple Ridge.