Valley firefighter rides to conquer cancer

Port Alberni Fire Department member, Ryan Turner, holding the bike, with other Port Alberni firefighters, received a $500 donation from the Port Alberni Professional Firefighters Association to go towards his Ride to Conquer Cancer. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Port Alberni Fire Department member, Ryan Turner, is taking action in supporting cancer research by cycling 250 km from Vancouver to Seattle.

The Ride to Conquer Cancer is a fundraising initiative that benefits the BC Cancer Foundation, raising money to support clinicians, scientists, and researchers who will search for new discoveries and improved patient outcomes.

The 250 km ride is broken up into two days of 125 km each day and will take place on August 26 and 27.

“I decided to do [the ride] because my aunt passed away of throat cancer and that’s kind of what prompted me to start doing it,” Turner said.

Although it was his aunt that originally inspired him to ride for cancer, it was a former captain at the fire hall, Les Norden, who is battling cancer in Calgary, that Turner will ride to support.

“He already had cancer twice and managed to get into remission but it came up again so he’ll be the primary guy that I’m riding for,” Turner said. “He used to be a captain here for years and years.”

Turner hopes to raise $2,500 before heading out on the ride. He has already received a $500 donation from the Port Alberni Professional Firefighters Association.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever finished a conversation with someone about cancer that’s said ‘I don’t know anyone whose had cancer.’ It’s touched everyone’s life,” he said.

As far as training for the ride, Turner says he plans to build momentum by adding more kilometres to his practice rides each week to ultimately be able to ride for 125 km.

“I’ve never gone that far ever, it’s going to be the hardest thing,” he said. “But it’s nothing compared to people who have to go through cancer treatment.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Turner and his journey to conquer cancer, can visit www.conquercancer.ca, click on the BC link, click donate and search Ryan Turner.