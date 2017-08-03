EDITORIAL: Alberni Valley News tells Valley’s stories through photos

The art of photojournalism—telling stories through photographs—takes talent. A photojournalist is often thrust into a situation where they have to quickly assess their surroundings, determine what is happening, what is relevant and at the same time frame an interesting photo. Photos go beyond the five W’s—who, what, where, when, why—to convey the emotions surrounding the facts.

We’re proud of the photojournalists that have worked at the Alberni Valley News since we first opened 11 years ago, and beginning this Thursday, Aug. 3 we’re sharing a decade of their work at the Rollin Art Centre.

The exhibit was a concept we thought about as we celebrated our 10th anniversary in 2016, so we put together a proposal and applied at the Rollin for an exhibit in 2017.

It was a good thing we had a deadline, as we would still be going through photos trying to decide which ones to include. The decisions were difficult, and we’re still second-guessing our choices.

Photojournalism has evolved from the time when photographers would carry one or two camera bodies, a bag full of lenses, and roll upon roll of black and white film. Now, photojournalists and reporters are considered ‘multi-media journalists’, required to do it all: write, take still photos, and now video to appease those who want their news instantly.

We have had some talented photojournalists at the Alberni Valley News since our first edition hit the streets on Aug. 25, 2006. Our retrospective includes work from Charmead Schella, Heather Reid, Wawmeesh Hamilton, Katya Slepian, Karly Blats, Elena Rardon and myself, editor Susie Quinn. We’ve chosen to highlight the still photography that has told our stories through the Alberni Valley News’ first decade of community news.

Join us on Saturday, Aug. 5 at a reception from 1–3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre, 3061 Eighth Avenue, and share the memories.

— Alberni Valley News