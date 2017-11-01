ARTS AROUND: Celtic Chaos fundraiser takes place this weekend

Tickets are still available for the Rollin Art Centre fundraiser. Join us for an evening of songs, stories, vocal and laughter, when the Community Arts Council brings to you an exciting evening with Celtic Chaos. Band members are fun-loving folks that play soulful fiddle, solid cello, sweet accordion, Irish flute, penny whistle, grooving guitar and bass, with some local talent also joining in.

The concert is at the Capitol Theatre, Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and available at the Rollin Art Centre.

LAST ROLLIN ART EXHIBIT

“Places, People, Things,” is the title of the last art exhibit of 2017. Rod Corraini is an artist who paints in several mediums, from acrylic to acoustic wax.

This exhibit features a collection of his style with an assortment of inspirations. The exhibit begins Nov. 7 and runs until Nov. 29. Join us in the gallery Saturday, Nov. 18 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet Rod.

MCLEANS CHRISTMAS MARKET

Only eight tables are left, available to all artisans and crafters for the upcoming Christmas at the Mill from Nov. 24-26. If you are interested in renting a table, please contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412. Tables are $80 for the weekend.

This event is a Valley tradition, complete with train rides from town, delicious treats from the Steam Pot Café, courtyard decorations, and woodland Santa photos.

CHRISTMAS IN THE VALLEY

The Alberni Valley Craft Fair Association’s Christmas in the Valley – 44th Annual Christmas Craft and Arts Fair takes place Friday, Nov. 10 (2-8 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 11 (12-6 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 12 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at the Athletic Hall.

Admission is free and the venue is wheelchair accessible. Non-perishable donations will be collected for the Ty Watson House, SPCA and the Bread of Life.

MAGIC COTTAGE CRAFT & GIFT SALE

Find handcrafts and treasures for Christmas, including handmade chocolates, sweets, savory treats, jewelry, vintage collectables, artwork, fabric crafts, paper crafts, holiday décor and lots more. 3945 4th Ave. Friday, Nov. 17 and 24 (6-9 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 18 and 25 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Sunday, Nov. 19 and 26 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

NOW THE BELLS RING!

On Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, let Timbre! Choir take you on a musical journey through the ages with Christmas arrangements old and new.

Musical director Rosemary Lindsay, accompanist Danielle Marcinek and Timbre! Choir have a festive afternoon in store for you with some of your favourites.

Join the choir at 2:30 pm at ADSS Theatre. Tickets on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Please get your tickets early to avoid disappointment. Tickets are $20 for Seniors/Adults and $5 for Students (under 18) and Children. The AV Community Band will be playing in the lobby prior to the concert so please come early to enjoy this talented group.