Celtic Chaos will play a Rollin Art Centre fundraiser on Nov. 4 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ARTS AROUND: Celtic Chaos fundraiser takes place this weekend

Tickets still available for Rollin Arts Centre fundraiser

Tickets are still available for the Rollin Art Centre fundraiser. Join us for an evening of songs, stories, vocal and laughter, when the Community Arts Council brings to you an exciting evening with Celtic Chaos. Band members are fun-loving folks that play soulful fiddle, solid cello, sweet accordion, Irish flute, penny whistle, grooving guitar and bass, with some local talent also joining in.

The concert is at the Capitol Theatre, Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and available at the Rollin Art Centre.

LAST ROLLIN ART EXHIBIT

“Places, People, Things,” is the title of the last art exhibit of 2017. Rod Corraini is an artist who paints in several mediums, from acrylic to acoustic wax.

This exhibit features a collection of his style with an assortment of inspirations. The exhibit begins Nov. 7 and runs until Nov. 29. Join us in the gallery Saturday, Nov. 18 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet Rod.

MCLEANS CHRISTMAS MARKET

Only eight tables are left, available to all artisans and crafters for the upcoming Christmas at the Mill from Nov. 24-26. If you are interested in renting a table, please contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412. Tables are $80 for the weekend.

This event is a Valley tradition, complete with train rides from town, delicious treats from the Steam Pot Café, courtyard decorations, and woodland Santa photos.

CHRISTMAS IN THE VALLEY

The Alberni Valley Craft Fair Association’s Christmas in the Valley – 44th Annual Christmas Craft and Arts Fair takes place Friday, Nov. 10 (2-8 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 11 (12-6 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 12 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at the Athletic Hall.

Admission is free and the venue is wheelchair accessible. Non-perishable donations will be collected for the Ty Watson House, SPCA and the Bread of Life.

MAGIC COTTAGE CRAFT & GIFT SALE

Find handcrafts and treasures for Christmas, including handmade chocolates, sweets, savory treats, jewelry, vintage collectables, artwork, fabric crafts, paper crafts, holiday décor and lots more. 3945 4th Ave. Friday, Nov. 17 and 24 (6-9 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 18 and 25 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Sunday, Nov. 19 and 26 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

NOW THE BELLS RING!

On Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, let Timbre! Choir take you on a musical journey through the ages with Christmas arrangements old and new.

Musical director Rosemary Lindsay, accompanist Danielle Marcinek and Timbre! Choir have a festive afternoon in store for you with some of your favourites.

Join the choir at 2:30 pm at ADSS Theatre. Tickets on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Please get your tickets early to avoid disappointment. Tickets are $20 for Seniors/Adults and $5 for Students (under 18) and Children. The AV Community Band will be playing in the lobby prior to the concert so please come early to enjoy this talented group.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Previous story
New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Just Posted

The City of Port Alberni celebrates 50 years

Twin cities officially amalgamated on Oct. 28, 1967

Property crime, shoplifting on the rise in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP need the “eyes and ears” of the community, says officer in charge

Passenger recovering after going overboard from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

City of Port Alberni seeks warranty extension for track

Repairs done—again—to Bob Dailey Stadium track surface

BC Liberal leadership candidate stresses community in first Island stops

Dianne Watts’ tour continues in Victoria on Sunday, Oct. 29

VIDEO: McLean Mill hosts hauntingly good weekend with Jeepers Creepers

Haunted houses, zombies, science experiments and more

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Teen arrested for assaulting officer during fight between two girls in Nanaimo

Incident happened Monday, Oct. 30, on Norwell Drive

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

ADSS Armada undefeated in Cowichan tournament

Alberni’s senior girls volleyball team brought home the championship trophy

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

Most Read