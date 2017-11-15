FILE - This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat.”

People magazine named Blake Shelton its Sexiest Man Alive for 2017 on Tuesday, but it took some convincing by his girlfriend Gwen Stefani to get her guy on board.

The country music superstar and coach on NBC’s “The Voice” hates being the centre of attention, the magazine said.

“She goes, ‘Listen to me,’” recalled the 6-foot-5, Oklahoma-bred Shelton. “‘You’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.’ I’ve been ugly my whole life. If I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it!’”

Bonus for the outspoken Shelton: He can hold the accolade over the head of Adam Levine, his fellow coach on the singing competition and 2013’s Sexiest Man Alive. Only Shelton used some colorful language to describe that experience between his pal and banter partner on air.

Shelton said he was, in fact, proud and honoured to have been picked, adding: “I’m not going to treat this like Hugh Jackman or one of those guys who’s humble about it. People are going to hate me over this. Because it’s going to be used in every conversation, whether it’s at ‘The Voice’ or at the feed store in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor. Until I have to hand the title, which is what it is to me, over to someone else, this is mine. This is like a certification.”

Shelton’s latest album, “Texoma Shore,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums this week.

The magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive special double issue hits newsstands Friday.

Growing up, Shelton told People, he had some awkward years.

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat,” he said. “People say I haven’t changed since before I made it. And I’m still fat today. That’s proof!”

He’s not, of course. He hops on the treadmill to stay in shape, though he acknowledges the allure of chips and dip, a bag of Cheetos when he’s starving and a trip to Sonic when he’s back home in Tishomingo.

Shelton wasn’t the only sexiest man anointed. The magazine named the Pearson men of NBC’s “This is Us” as sexiest cast: Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall; Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack; and Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin. Their reveal went to NBC’s “Today” show.

“I think being sexy is just being comfortable in your skin, and these two cats are very comfortable in their skin,” Brown said at a photoshoot of his co-stars

Ventimiglia said he believes humour, confidence and kindness are key. Oh, and “stubble.”

Hartley agreed: “Stubble and forgiveness, that’s my mantra.

The trio will be featured inside the special issue.

Leanne Italie, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Just Posted

Heritage Commission examines relationship with city

The Alberni Valley Heritage Commission is wondering what its relationship will be… Continue reading

Cherry Creek Fire Department enters aid agreement

The Cherry Creek volunteer Fire Department has agreed to enter into the… Continue reading

McLean Mill society hosts weddings, events

When the McLean Mill Society took over control of the McLean Mill… Continue reading

Several vehicles damaged in high speed crash in Port Alberni

Accident occurred early Tuesday morning on the corner of Third Avenue and bute Street

Site C handling verges on scandalous: de Jong

Liberal leadership hopeful says he can rebuild free-enterprise coalition

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala

‘Oh my God, it’s the baby!’ — Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Indigenous youth deaths preventable, B.C. coroner says

Trauma, mental illness, drugs and alcohol major factors

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Most Read